THE world’s biggest cosmetic company is threatening to sue a tiny Scottish soap-making firm, claiming they own the term “naked”.
L’Oreal issued the Naked Soap Company in Dalgety Bay, Fife, a “notice of threatened opposition” yesterday.
The Paris-based cosmetic giant, which has a market capitalisation of £88bn and whose “ambassadors” include Hollywood actress Eva Longoria, claim they own the right to the word “naked” in relation to cosmetics.
Loading article content
The notice, on behalf of “L’Oreal S.A states: “I confirm that I wish to file this notice of threatened opposition and that a copy should be sent to the Trade Mark applicant.”
Local business, Naked Soap Company, who produce handmade soaps and bath bombs from a small, single-storey unit, said they are hiring a lawyer and plan to fight until the end.
Sharing an image of the letter on their Facebook page, Naked Soap Company wrote: “Wow.
“Turns out Loreal are trying to stop us from using our own company name. This is one fight we are not going to give up on." Naked Soap launched a petition to demand the firm stops damaging local businesses backed by 300 signatures.
Rachel Wilkinson-Duffy, a lawyer handling L’Oreal’s claim, declined to comment.
Naked Soap's owner Gary-Lee Rushforth said the firm was worth £250,000 - one 352,000th of L’Oreal's worth. He said: "We chose Naked because it describes who we are - no nasties, no preservatives.
"It’s ridiculous. How do you trademark a single word? It’s like trademarking ‘happy’, you just can’t do that."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?