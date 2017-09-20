THE fastest man to cycle around the globe has returned home to a hero’s welcome following his record-breaking feat.

Ultra-endurance cyclist Mark Beaumont touched down with his family at Edinburgh Airport last night, two days after shattering the record for circumnavigating the globe on a bike.

The 34-year-old adventurer set off from France in summer on a mission to go “around the world in 80 days” and arrived back in Paris on Monday on the 79th day of the journey.

Not only did he beat his own target for the Artemis World Cycle challenge, but he sliced one-third – 44 days – off the previous record for the round-the-world trip.

Beaumont arrived at the airport to the sound of a piper and cheers from a waiting crowd.

He said: “It’s just wonderful to arrive back in Edinburgh, get back to Scotland. And what a welcome, I didn’t expect that.

“A lot of people have shown their support online and there was a great turnout in Paris, but two days later to turn up in Edinburgh and have such a homecoming is wonderful.”

Beaumont predicted it would take him a few more days before the scale of what he and his team had achieved actually sunk in.

“Since July 2 I was riding 240 miles a day, 16 hours a day, the alarm went off at 3.30am every morning,” he said.

“It was an absolutely brutal schedule. Mentally and physically it’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done.

“It’s going to take me a couple of months physically to train down and readjust."

Beaumont arrived back in the UK with his wife and two young daughters.

He set off in July from under the Arc de Triomphe, inspired by Jules Verne’s classic adventure novel Around The World In Eighty Days.

The Scot travelled through 16 countries during his four-stage challenge, travelling through Europe, Russia, China, Australia, New Zealand and North America.

During the trip, Mr Beaumont was also awarded the Guinness World Records title for the most miles cycled in a month, from Paris to Perth, Australia, verified at 7,031 miles.