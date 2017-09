THE fastest man to cycle around the globe has returned home to a hero’s welcome following his record-breaking feat.

Ultra-endurance cyclist Mark Beaumont touched down with his family at Edinburgh Airport last night, two days after shattering the record for circumnavigating the globe on a bike.

The 34-year-old adventurer set off from France in summer on a mission to go “around the world in 80 days” and arrived back in Paris on Monday on the 79th day of the journey.

Loading article content