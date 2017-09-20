HER subject don’t often get a peek inside Her Majesty’s private quarters in her royal residences.

But that is what has happened at Balmoral after The Queen allowed cameras into her Scottish holiday home yesterday.

The series of images taken as she held a private audience with Julie Payette, the Governor General of Canada, show a traditional decor with bookcase lined walls.

Remarkably, some of the volumes are thought to have remained in the same place for 40 years, judging by a picture from the 1970s of The Queen and Prince Philip in the same room. The tomes include works by Sir William Fraser, the noted writer of ancient Scots history.

The Queen still has a desk she has used in the room since at least the 1970s, while her mantepiece has a ship in a bottle - in what is thought to be a homage to the Royal Yacht Britannia.

Her skirted armchair is thought to have been recovered and there are also cushions embroidered with a crown motiff that once featured on a sofa in the room.

Other objects to have attracted the interest of keen royal observers include a wooden Newton’s Cradle, an antique gold clock on the mantelpiece and two running figure lamps.

Meanwhile, The Queen has done away with a roaring log fire in the hearth and makes do with a portable electric heater of the type that can be bought for £20 in the high street.

The Queen appears to be wearing the same blouse, cardigan and tartan skirt that she wore to a meeting in 2014.

