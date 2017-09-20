Police searching for a teenage girl who has been missing for more than a week say they have grown "very concerned" about her welfare.

Libbi Toledo, 17, was last seen in Veronica Crescent, Kirkcaldy, at around 1pm on Monday, September 11.

She was spoken to at around 6pm that day and said she was at a friend's house, believed to be in the local area.

The alarm was raised at 1.45am on Tuesday, September 12, when she did not return.

Inspector Gordon Anderson of Kirkcaldy police said: "It's out of character for Libbi not to return to her accommodation or speak to family for this length of time and we are very concerned for her welfare.

"A robust investigation to trace Libbi is currently under way, supported by our colleagues in the Tayside area and specialist resources from both local and national departments. However, we're continuing appeal for the public's help as part of this.

"Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could be vital in helping us trace Libbi. Please contact us as soon as possible if you may have seen her, or have any information about where she may be."

Libbi is white, 5ft 6ins and slim, with brown eyes and pierced ears. She has dark blonde hair but regularly alters the colour.

She was last seen wearing a black sleeveless shirt with white logos over the front, a purple crop top underneath and black military-style boots.

There have since been six reported sightings of Libbi, but three of these were found not to be her. Inquiries are continuing into the other reports.

The first of these was outside Morrisons supermarket on the Esplanade in Kirkcaldy.

She was in the company of a young man of a similar age, 5ft 8ins, clean-shaven and thin, wearing a black hoodie with the hood up, at about 2pm on September 11.

The second was a possible sighting of Libbi with a group of around seven males and three females in Alison Street between 12 and 1pm on Wednesday September 13.

The third was a potential sighting of her in Alison Street at around 7.45pm on Friday with a man described as being in his late 20s or early 30s, with a blond mohawk haircut.

Libbi has family in the Forfar, Brechin and the Arbroath areas of Angus.

She last visited Brechin from Thursday September 7, to Sunday September 10, and got the 3.50pm train from Montrose back to Kirkcaldy on September 10.

Any information can be passed to local officers at Kirkcaldy police station by calling 101 and quoting incident number 0177 of September 12, or confidentially Missing People by calling or texting 116 000 or emailing 116000@missingpeople.org.uk.