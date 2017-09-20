CHINA's UK ambassador has embraced Scotland's moves to forge close trade links with his country in the wake of fears of a Brexit downturn.

China’s Ambassador to the UK, Liu Xiaoming has urged greater co-operation between Scotland and China generally.

And Scottish Chambers of Commerce chief executive Liz Cameron said the nation's business-to-business links with the world's second largest economy. have reached a "turning point".

Mr Liu was guest of honour at a milestone dinner in Glasgow that has been seen as marking a new phase in private sector trade promotion in Scotland .

It has also been seen by some as a seal of official Chinese approval for the SCC's initiative to grow business-to-business links with China.

Mr Liu welcomed a stronger relationship with Scotland saying: “China and Scotland can find more new areas where our interests converge, where our respective policies align with each other and where we can engage in cooperation.

“This could range from local government collaboration to business and financial ties, from scientific and technological innovation to new energy, and from culture and education to tourism and health care.”

Supported by the Scottish Government, the initiative took a significant step forward in April 2017 on a trade visit which established the SCC's first overseas office in Yantai, a port city in China’s 100 million-population Shandong Province.

It is estimated around 50 Chinese companies have investment in Scotland, including PetroChina at Grangemouth, and travel giant CTrip, which now owns Edinburgh web travel company Skyscanner.

The Chinese firm BYD recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Alexander Dennis of Falkirk to produce electronic busses with Chinese technology, while Chinese firm SDIC has a major stake in the Beatrice offshore wind farm in the Moray Firth.

Scottish exports to China amounted to £615 million in 2015 according to the Scottish Parliament’s research department, which comprises only 3.2% of the UK’s total £18.7 billion.

Speaking in the wake of the dinner which was attended by representatives of 200 Scottish businesses with China interests, Ms Cameron said: “The new model we are pioneering with our China engagement exploits international business-to-business connections that have been woefully underused up to now. The China project is a turning point. The pro-active engagement of businesses has been phenomenal and the quick and early successes speak for themselves.”

Ms Cameron continued: “China is a massively market but it is just the start. Especially in the wake of the Brexit vote, Scottish business needs to be taking the lead on forging new trade ties in new and exciting markets throughout the world, and through our Chamber network we will support them in this endeavour.”