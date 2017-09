A Scottish Labour leadership candidate who has come under fire over the wages paid by a family firm has said the Living Wage should be compulsory.

Anas Sarwar has been criticised after reports that United Wholesale, which he has a stake in, paid workers less than that.

But in a hustings held as part of the contest to become the next Scottish Labour leader, he said that "we shouldn't allow the markets to dictate what a fair day's pay is".

