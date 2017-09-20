A Scottish Labour leadership candidate who has come under fire over the wages paid by a family firm has said the Living Wage should be compulsory.

Anas Sarwar has been criticised after reports that United Wholesale, which he has a stake in, paid workers less than that.

But in a hustings held as part of the contest to become the next Scottish Labour leader, he said that "we shouldn't allow the markets to dictate what a fair day's pay is".

Mr Sarwar, Labour's health spokesman at Holyrood and a former deputy leader of the party north of the border, is up against left wing MSP Richard Leonard in the race to succeed Kezia Dugdale, who quit suddenly last month.

Mr Leonard, who is seen as being closer to UK leader Jeremy Corbyn, has already won the backing of three trade unions in the contest, including Unite, Scotland's largest union.

While the hustings event in Glasgow was barred from discussing candidates' financial arrangements, both men were asked if the minimum wage should be £10 an hour - the rate Mr Corbyn had committed to introduce if he had won the 2017 general election.

The national minimum wage was introduced by Labour at Westminster, and Mr Sarwar said: "We won the argument about the minimum wage and I think it is right that we now say that the real living wage should be the minimum wage you should work for.

"That's why we need Labour, because the bottom line is this, we shouldn't allow the markets to dictate what a fair day's pay is. And at the moment the market does dictate what a fair day's pay is.

"That's why I want a compulsory, real living wage so that no company ... no matter which part of the country you are in has to pay the real living wage to all its employees."

While the living wage in Scotland is currently set at £8.45 an hour, reports claimed that United Wholesale (Scotland) Ltd was offering advertising positions at the rate of £7.50 an hour.