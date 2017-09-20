Theresa May has sought to draw a line under the question of whether she should apologise to her party as she prepares to face the Tory faithful for the first time since her disastrous general election campaign.

Reports in the summer suggested that she was planning to offer an apology at the Conservatives' annual conference in Manchester next month for her decision to call an early election and her widely-criticised campaign.

The supposed plan, quickly dubbed the "May-a Culpa" by the press, was reportedly designed to show that she shared the pain of grassroots supporters disappointed by her robotic performance, a poorly-received manifesto and the decision to sideline other ministers and put her at the centre of a presidential-style campaign.

