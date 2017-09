A Scottish football star has spoken for the first time of the moment he was rescued from a river after a night out with his pals got a "bit out of hand".

Gary Mackay-Steven ended up being pulled out of the freezing River Kelvin in Glasgow and taken to hospital with hypothermia following the incident at the end of last month.

The former Celtic star was plucked to safety by firemen when he struggled to find a spot on the riverbank to haul himself out of the water.

Loading article content