PUPILS at a school in one of the most deprived areas of Scotland have raised more than £250,000 for charity.
Alva Academy, in Clackmannanshire, has become the highest fundraising school in Britain for Macmillan Cancer Support.
Since 2004 the charity committee comprising of David Clifford, Kirsty Clifford and Shiona Finn have led the sixth year pupils in organising numerous fundraising activities culminating in a huge coffee morning.
As a result of the fundraising, the team has been awarded the charity's highest accolade, the Douglas Macmillan award.
This year's school coffee morning will be held on Friday September 29 when around 900 children, local dignitaries, the public and guests will feast on more than 2,000 cups of tea, coffee and cakes in the assembly hall and music room cafes.
Last year, the school managed to raise £33,246 making Alva Academy the highest fundraising school in Britain for Macmillan Cancer Support. This year 's total is already over £16,000 meaning the £250,000 mark since fundraising was started in 2004.
Head teacher Mrs Sharee MacKerron said: “I’ve been inspired by the determination and outstanding personal achievements shown by our students across so varied challenges. I’ve seen feats of endurance and team spirit like no other. It is a testimony to their hard work.”
