A former lifeguard died mysteriously in her sleep aged just 44 after she began self medicating with powerful painkillers to deal with a rare hearing disorder.

Adrienne Crowder had been diagnosed with Ménière’s disease, which caused her to lose her balance and fall over and injure herself. She was found dead at her home in East Kilbride, last April with toxic levels of morphine in her system.

An unsigned and undated police report said packets of the prescription-only painkilling drug cocodemol were found on the floor next to Miss Crowder - but although 160 tablets were missing from a haul originally containing 220 pills, an inquest was told officers did not investigate where the drugs had come from or where they went.

