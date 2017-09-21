GLASGOW Warriors have been winning but have yet to hit their best form; they have been making mistakes and getting away with it. However, with Munster, who beat them home and away in both Europe and the PRO12 last season, their next opponents, the players know they must step up this weekend or face their first loss under new coach Dave Rennie.

For Adam Ashe, the key No.8, that slick performance is definitely on the horizon. He believes it is a question of when, not if, the team clicks – and when they do, some opponent is going to catch a hiding.

"It is coming slowly," he said. "The weather was awful again last weekend so there were a lot of handling errors but it is going to happen sometime – it is going to click. The way we have been training and the glimpses in games, we are going to play good rugby and score some good tries.

"The fact that we have won three games is brilliant. It speaks a lot for what we have got here and what is going on. When it does click, it is exciting."

As he points point, it is a new coaching team and they have brought in a new style of play that demands a lot more of the players, particularly the forwards. It is bound to take a little while to adjust.

"We are playing a different way to last year and like any team, when you go through that period of transition, it is always going to take time to get things right," he pointed out. "I can sense it coming, I really can. We are tweaking bits and bobs in training and I hope we can get a dry day at the weekend and go out to play the way we can.

"There are only small differences. For me it seems, that one to 15 are all ball players. In the past we maybe had certain players who were playing with the ball and the others were just carrying and whatnot. Now everyone is making decisions, everyone is a rugby player. When you get that right, it is difficult to play against."

The key is not to lose the belief that the perfect performance is just around the corner. It is all about positive thinking – and there, Ashe is an expert.

His own return to playing at peak form is a credit to that power of positive thinking, having studied the psychology behind it all and produced a podcast with Grayson Hart, the-scrum half now playing in London, to help guide others.

He could, after all, have been forgiven if dejection had set in as injury followed injury. For three seasons his career seemed to be nothing but a succession of problems – both shoulders, a foot, a hip and his neck all needing treatment in quick succession.

He was seeing more of the medical staff at Glasgow than the coaching team and must have wondered when it would end. Now, could it be that after coming through it all and at last playing a run of matches, his luck is about to turn?

Assuming he holds on to his spot in the starting team this weekend, that would be six successive starts for him, including both the pre-season warm-up matches where he ran out as captain.

"I still get bumps and bruises but I am through the back end of those [injuries] so hopefully no more," he said. "Six starts in a row and I have another couple in me yet until the point comes where I need a rest. I am enjoying the style of rugby we are playing. We have been given the licence to go out and play, that is what I love about rugby.

"There is no fitness like playing. You can do as much pre-season as you want but you won’t get that same fitness unless you play rugby. To get that and to play six games and be fit now is great. The body is feeling a bit battered but at the same time in a good way – it feels good."

It is not, he points out, as though there is no competition for his place. He has been playing well enough that Ryan Wilson has been shunted sideways to blindside flanker, and knows the club captain is not his only competition, there are plenty youngsters as well as the likes of Rob Harley, who travelled as 24th man last week after recovering from his foot injury. No place is guaranteed.

Yet, Rennie has stuck with the core of a settled side, giving them every chance to adjust to the style he wants before he is forced into wholesale changes when the international window opens, so Ashe has every reason to expect his run of games to go on a bit longer.