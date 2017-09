Ryanair bosses go head to head with shareholders today to address a crisis over pilot shortages and warnings that crews are rejecting cash bonuses to commit to the airline.

The company holds its AGM in its Dublin headquarters this morning amid reports of the widespread rejection by flight crews of offers of £12,000 and 12,000 euro for captains and half that for first officers to stay with the carrier.

Ryanair is facing a multi-million compensation bill for cancelled flights after it revealed it was shelving up to 50 flights every day over the next six weeks. The airline said the cancellations were brought about by the over-allocation of pilots’ holidays during a relatively busy period.

Loading article content