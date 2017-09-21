An inquest into the death of Moors Murderer Ian Brady is due to be held.

The 79-year-old serial killer died at Ashworth High Secure Hospital in Maghull, Merseyside, on May 15.

His inquest will take place at Bootle Town Hall on Thursday.

Sefton coroner Christopher Sumner had initially refused to release the killer's body until he was given assurances the ashes would not be spread on Saddleworth Moor - where the remains of four of Brady and Myra Hindley's five child victims were found.

The body was released to Brady's lawyer, Robin Makin, on May 18 after he said there was "no likelihood" of the ashes being scattered there.

An earlier inquest hearing was told the child murderer, also known as Ian Stewart-Brady, died of cor pulmonale, a form of heart failure, secondary to bronchopneumonia and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or lung disease.

In 1966, Brady and Hindley were jailed for life for the killings of John Kilbride, 12, 10-year-old Lesley Ann Downey and Edward Evans, 17.

They went on to admit the murders of Pauline Reade, 16, and 12-year-old Keith Bennett - the only victim whose remains have never been found.

Hindley died in jail aged 60 in November 2002.

Glasgow-born Brady had been held at Ashworth since 1985 and had been on intermittent hunger strikes since 1999.

In 2013 he asked to be moved to a Scottish prison where he could be allowed to die if he wished.

His request was rejected after Ashworth medical experts said he had chronic mental illness and needed continued care in hospital.

In February, he was refused permission to launch a High Court fight to have the lawyer of his choice representing him at a tribunal where the decision would be reviewed.