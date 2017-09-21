A policeman accidentally shot himself in the foot after an early-morning call at a west London property with previous links to guns.
The incident happened at about 4.20am on Thursday on Old Oak Common Lane in East Acton after the firearms squad left the address, Scotland Yard said.
The team had been carrying out a “welfare check” on the property’s occupant.
Loading article content
Officer injured after police firearm discharged #Acton https://t.co/qEj3ubtmZf pic.twitter.com/5uu5vbWwfK
— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) September 21, 2017
No other shots were fired and no other injuries reported.
The unfortunate officer was taken to a central London hospital for treatment and his condition is not life-threatening.
A Metropolitan Police spokesman said the property was checked because of “previous information linking firearms to that address”.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.