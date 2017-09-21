THERESA May is to make an “open and generous offer” to the European Union on Brexit when she makes her eagerly-awaited keynote speech in Florence tomorrow, according to ministerial sources.

However, it is not thought she will mention directly the mooted £17 billion figure, which officials have privately suggested the UK might be willing to pay to “settle its dues” to the EU and help ease access to the single market during a two to three year transition period.

The Prime Minister is expected to try to reassure EU leaders that the UK will honour its existing financial obligations after Brexit. Suggestions have been made that she will seek to go over the heads of Michel Barnier and his Brussels negotiating team and appeal directly to fellow heads of government.

Before her raft of bilateral talks in New York this week, Mrs May pointed out: "The negotiations are structured within the EU so, of course, the Council has delegated with a mandate to the Commission and the Commission has appointed Michel Barnier. But the decision will always be one that will be taken by the leaders."

In the margins of United Nations General Assembly, the PM met French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian PM Paolo Gentiloni and the Netherlands' Mark Rutte, although Downing Street did not say whether Brexit was on the agenda for the talks.

Mrs May has this morning been chairing a very lengthy special Cabinet on her speech in a bid to get unity among her senior colleagues. Sources said that because of “logistics” one senior colleague, David Mundell, the Scottish Secretary, would not be in attendance as he was still on a trade mission to Argentina.

It has emerged that, to underline Cabinet unity, David Davis, the Brexit Secretary, Philip Hammond, the Chancellor, and Boris Johnson, the Foreign Secretary, will all be in attendance in Florence. Her speech is regarded as crucial to unlock the deadlock, which has ground negotiations to a halt. They are due to resume next week.

Mr Barnier is said to have told colleagues privately that the UK “has done little to earn the trust it expects from the EU27” and securing a deal will take years.

He has been demanding greater clarity from the UK on the financial settlement if the talks are to move forward to a future trade deal.

The last few days have been dominated by the row caused by Mr Johnson’s 4,222-word article on Brexit, which Ruth Davidson, the Scottish Conservative leader, denounced as badly timed given the Parsons Green Tube bombing, and Amber Rudd, the Home Secretary, criticised as “back-seat driving” on Britain’s EU withdrawal.

As the prospect of the Foreign Secretary was talked up and then talked down, Mr Johnson declared that he was “mystified” by the row, which he dismissed as a “snore-athon”.

He has let it be known that he believes the UK will have to “settle its dues” to the EU but should not have to pay for access. He has also dismissed the notion of Britain signing up to the European Economic Area as this would make Britain a “vassal state”; paying for membership of a body but having no control over its rules or decisions.

Yet in a sign of the continuing divisions at the top of the Conservative Party, Nick Timothy, Mrs May's former chief of staff, used a column in The Daily Telegraph to accuse Mr Hammond of failing to promote the positives of Brexit.

He said the Treasury had failed to emphasise the "opportunities of Brexit" and accused the Chancellor of being on "manoeuvres".

Calling for unity, he said: "Boris Johnson and Philip Hammond - who has also been on Brexit manoeuvres this summer - must understand that the surest route to a bad deal, or no deal at all, is to go on behaving as they are."

There has been speculation that Mrs May will seek to use her speech to go over the heads of Mr Barnier's negotiating team with a direct appeal to EU leaders.

The Prime Minister has highlighted the role that will be played by the individual leaders - some of whom she held talks with while at the UN.

