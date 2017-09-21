Catalan independence may not, quite, be a black and white issue. But Thursday's edition of El Punt Avui was.

The broadly pro-independence daily printed without colour on Thursday morning, reflecting a sombre mood for the devolved Iberian nation's democratic institutions.

"State of Emergency," the tabloid declared on its front page after Spain's paramilitary police arrested 14 officials, one senior, organising an independence referendum scheduled for October 1, or 1-0.

In a front page editorial, the paper was was even clearer. Wednesday's events were a Coup d'etat, or Cop de l'estat in Cartalan.

Wednesday's events were the culmination of a growing confrontation between authorities in Madrid, which argue any vote is unconstitutional and therefore illegal, and those in Catalona determined to press ahead with a plebsiscite.

As The Herald reported yesterday, the crackdown by Guardia Civil, whose raided four ministries and seized election materials, provoked protests from those who are ambivalent about independence.

Barcelona's mayor, Ada Colau, for example, saw the raids as a threat to devolved government. Another Catalan language newaspaper, Ara, summed this up with another page one editorial "in defence of our institutions".

Barcelona's La Vanguardia - one of Spain's oldest papers - led with a front page picture of protests which followed the raids and arrests. It reported that tens of thousands of people had occupied the streets to protest against what it termed a "police seige".

But the paper also reported Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajor urging his Catalan counterpart, President Carles Puigdemont, to "step back from this absurdity".

La Vanguardia is far from a cheerleader for independence. Nor is El Periodico, Barcelona's other main daily newsapaper. Its slash on Thursday underlined just how serious events were.

"Vertigo", it screamed on its front, "The Catalan Conflict is leaning over the adge of the abyss". These are mainstream newspapers, often cautious, using language like "conflict" over the current constitutional crisis.

The paper also includes remarks from Mr Puigdemont and Mr Rajoy. The Catalan president is quoted saying that Madrid has effectively suspended devolution. The Spanish prime minister warns that the time has come to avoid "worse things".

These are headlines reflecting substantial angst in Catalonia. This is shared in Spanish-speaking Spain. As we reported yesterday there confrontations in central Madrid between men shouting fascist-era slogans and those protesting against the Catalan crackdown.

However, Spain's conservative daily ABC had a very different take on Wednesday's events. "Democracy is being restored in Catalonia," it declared on its page one with a picture of a chastened-looking Puigdemont.

Scottish expert Michael Keating warned both Spanish and Catalan governments were heading in to a conflict neither could win.