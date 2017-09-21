The Scottish Professional Football League has scrapped plans for an independent review into the Rangers tax case.

The SPFL board took the decision on Thursday after the Scottish Football Association rejected its call for the authorities to co-operate on a review into how they handled the case and other tax issues involving Scottish football clubs.

Chairman Murdoch MacLennan said: "The SPFL board has been clear that any meaningful review would have had to be carried out in association with the Scottish FA and with the full and active co-operation of both organisations.

