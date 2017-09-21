BIDDERS are expected to vie for the right to build the £165m Edinburgh Tram extension line from York place to Newhaven after councillors voted to approve the scheme at its latest hurdle.
The contract is now expected to attract international interest despite a move by the Edinburgh Tory group to block the plan was rejected.
It means the authority can start a procurement exercise to identify a potential contractor for the project, with the decision on whether to go ahead with taking the tram, and with which contractor, to follow in autumn 2018.
However, Tory councillor Nick Cook said the plan would “expose the council to a high degree of financial and reputational risk”.
Adam McVey, council leader, said: "Given the rate of growth forecast for Edinburgh over the coming years, we simply cannot stand still.
"And yet we can't proceed with work to take trams down to Newhaven unless we're 100 per cent certain we've rigorously scrutinised the business case and taken on board crucial lessons from the first phase.
Fantastic speech in Council by our transport chief @lmacinnessnp setting out City's plans for transport incl. tram 🚉— Cllr Adam McVey (@adamrmcvey) September 21, 2017
"We will only make our final decision next autumn once the tendering process has completed and once we've consulted an independent assessor on the viability of the proposed construction contracts.
"We'll also of course consider any lessons learned from Lord Hardie's ongoing tram inquiry as we move forward."
The council has said it will take on board findings of the ongoing inquiry under Lord Hardie, pictured below, into what went wrong with the previous tram project.
The probe, set up three years ago by then First Minister Alex Salmond, is examining why the original project went significantly over budget and was delivered years later than originally planned.
The first trams, from the airport to York Place, started running in 2014 three years late, with the project eventually costing £776m, well above the earlier practical estimate of £545m.
