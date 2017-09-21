A pensioner was left surprised when he found his first ever pay packet still full, 62 years after giving it to his mother for safekeeping.

Michael Doherty, 77, made the astonishing discovery when he was clearing out his mother's home after she was transferred to a nearby care home.

After his first week of work as an apprentice builder in 1955, he went straight home and gave his mother his two pounds, 15 shillings, and ninepence worth of wages.

Photo credit: SWNS.com

At the time his mum Margaret, who has now reached the remarkable age of 104, said she would keep hold of the money and give it back to Michael "one day."

But the wages were forgotten and Michael was astonished to find the small brown envelope 62 years after taking it home.

He said: "My mother was taken into a care home so I started clearing out her house.

"I was looking through some of the old stuff when I stumbled across the envelope which was an old pay poke of mine - I couldn't believe it."

Michael, from Greenock, Renfrewshire, said he left St Mary's School and "walked straight into" a job as an apprentice builder at the age of 15.

"I finished school at 12pm and headed over the road to the builder's yard at Robert Kirkwood's", he said.

"There was a great crowd of men who worked there at the time."

Photo credit: SWNS.com

After a week of work, Michael got his first set of wages from his boss at the time, Jimmy Hill.

His workmates tried to tempt him to spend his wages at the pub, but Michael wasn't swayed and instead took them straight home to his mum.

He said: "At the end of the week my workmates asked if I was going to buy them a pint, but I just took my wages home and gave it all to my mum.

"She was so good to us growing up and I just wanted her to have them.

"Back then, to a 15-year-old, two pounds, 15 shillings, and ninepence was a lot of money.

"Especially when it was your first pay after leaving school - you thought it was a lot of money.

"Back then a pint was only 9p - so when you look at it like that - it was a lot of money.

"Although looking at the cost of pint these days it isn't worth much now."

The great-grandfather said he has no intention of spending his 62-year-old wages.

"I won't be spending my wages, I just want to keep them. It's a good memory to have."

Photo credit: SWNS.com

Michael grew up in the family home in Ann Street, Greenock, with his mum, dad Michael, and sisters Evelyn and Veronica.

The great-grandfather said he learned his great work ethic from his dad, who worked in the ropeworks, and mum who was a cleaner.

After his apprenticeship, Michael, a trained as a stone mason and spent the rest of his working life in the building trade - mainly as a bricklayer.

Michael visits his mother, who is coming up for 105, at the Alt-na-Craig care home every day.

In 1955, the average weekly wage was £9.25 and the average house was worth £2,064.