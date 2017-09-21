SPORTS stars and amateur players who play on crumb rubber pitches made from old car tyres could be at risk from a “remarkable” lack of health checks, according to new research.
The health of some people who work with surfaces made from recycled tyres – such as manufacturers, suppliers and maintenance workers – may also be jeopardised due to inadequate monitoring, the study suggests.
Professor Andrew Watterson, of the University of Stirling’s Faculty of Health Sciences and Sport, said it appeared that risks were being “downplayed”.
Loading article content
He said this was happening despite well-documented links between rubber production and illness, bans on landfill disposal of used tyres and concerns about the health of sports people and others who use such surfaces.
He said: “The study has identified a need for more, better and clearer information about hazards and risks linked to some crumb rubber pitches.”
Used by millions of people worldwide, indoor and outdoor pitches made from artificial grass may be filled with crumb rubber, which can contain hazardous chemicals at very low levels.
Mr Watterson, said the lack of health monitoring of sportspeople and crumb rubber production and maintenance workers was “remarkable”, given well-publicised concerns.
He said: “We hope that our research results in more frequent, independent scrutiny of the industry.”
Mr Watterson analysed crumb rubber data sheets, examined information relating to safety and health inspections, gathered information on workers and examined health impact assessments.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.