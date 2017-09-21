Mexico was transfixed by efforts to rescue a young girl buried in the rubble of her school on Thursday following Tuesday’s earthquake.

The vigil was broadcast across the nation as rescue workers struggled in rain and darkness to pick away unstable debris and reach her.

The sight of her wiggling fingers early on Wednesday became a symbol for the hope that drove thousands of professionals and volunteers to work frantically at dozens of wrecked buildings across the capital and nearby states looking for survivors of the magnitude 7.1 quake that killed at least 245 people in central Mexico and injured over 2,000.

Mexico City mayor Miguel Angel Mancera said the number of confirmed dead in the capital had risen from 100 to 115.

An earlier federal government statement had put the overall toll at 230, including 100 deaths in Mexico City.

Mr Mancera also said two women and a man had been pulled alive from a collapsed office building in the city’s centre on Wednesday night, almost 36 hours after the quake.

A man walks through a door frame of a building that collapsed in Mexico City (Marco Ugarte/AP)

President Enrique Pena Nieto declared three days of mourning while soldiers, police, firefighters and everyday citizens kept digging through rubble, at times with their hands gaining an inch at a time, at times with cranes and other tools to lift heavy slabs of concrete.

“There are still people groaning. There are three more floors to remove rubble from. And you still hear people in there,” said Evodio Dario Marcelino, a volunteer who was working with dozens of others at a collapsed apartment building.

A man was pulled alive from a partly collapsed apartment building in northern Mexico City more than 24 hours after the Tuesday quake and taken away in a stretcher, apparently conscious.

In all, 52 people had been rescued alive since the quake, the city’s Social Development Department said, adding in a tweet: “We won’t stop.”

Rescuers try to save a trapped child at a collapsed school in Mexico City (Marco Ugarte/AP)

It was a race against time, Mr Pena Nieto warned in a tweet of his own saying that “every minute counts to save lives”.

But the country’s attention focused on the collapsed Enrique Rebsamen school on the city’s south side, where 21 children and four adults had been confirmed dead.

Hopes rose on Wednesday when workers told local media they had detected signs that one girl was alive and she speaking to them through a hole dug in the rubble.

Thermal imaging suggested several more people might be in the airspace around her.

Men carrying beams of wood offer their services at a site of earthquake damage in in Mexico City (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

A volunteer rescue worker, Hector Mendez, said cameras lowered into the rubble suggested there might be four people still inside, but he added that it was not clear if anyone beside the girl was alive.

Dr Alfredo Vega, who was working with the rescue team, said that a girl who he identified only as Frida Sofia had been located alive under the pancaked floor slabs.

Dr Vega said “she is alive, and she is telling us that there are five more children alive” in the same space.

Education Secretary Aurelio Nuno confirmed that the girl was alive, but said it was still not confirmed if other children were also alive under the rubble. Mr Nuno said no relatives of a girl named Frida could be found.