A woman is in a serious condition in hospital after being knocked down on a dual carriageway.
Police said the 32-year-old was walking on the northbound carriageway of the A77 near the Bellfield interchange in Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire, at about 9pm on Wednesday when she was struck by a Vauxhall Corsa.
She was rushed to Crosshouse Hospital and is said to be in a serious condition.
Loading article content
The 71-year-old male driver is also in a serious condition following the crash.
Officers are appealing for witnesses.
Sergeant Ian Thornton said: "Enquiries are continuing into this crash and I would ask anyone who witnessed the crash, or who saw the woman walking on the roadway, who hasn't yet spoken to police to contact officers based at Irvine police office quoting reference number 3374 of September 20."
ends
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.