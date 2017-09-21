A woman is in a serious condition in hospital after being knocked down on a dual carriageway.

Police said the 32-year-old was walking on the northbound carriageway of the A77 near the Bellfield interchange in Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire, at about 9pm on Wednesday when she was struck by a Vauxhall Corsa.

She was rushed to Crosshouse Hospital and is said to be in a serious condition.

The 71-year-old male driver is also in a serious condition following the crash.

Officers are appealing for witnesses.

Sergeant Ian Thornton said: "Enquiries are continuing into this crash and I would ask anyone who witnessed the crash, or who saw the woman walking on the roadway, who hasn't yet spoken to police to contact officers based at Irvine police office quoting reference number 3374 of September 20."

