Some of the UK’s biggest broadband providers have ranked the poorest for customer service failings such as poor speeds and connection dropouts.
TalkTalk scored the lowest across the industry for the fifth time running with a customer satisfaction score of 40per cent in the biannual Which? survey.
Sky’s broadband service suffered the biggest drop in approval since the last survey in April, earning an overall customer score of 45per cent, while BT came third from the bottom on 46per cent.
Loading article content
Zen Internet took the top spot once again with a score of 85 per cent, followed by Utility Warehouse (76 per cent) and SSE (68 per cent).
Which? managing director of home services Alex Neill said: “Far too many people are still getting a poor deal."from their broadband provider.
“Big players need to improve their service across the board or expect their customers to take their business elsewhere.”
A TalkTalk spokeswoman said: “Our extensive investment programme has already led to fewer faults and quicker repair times.
“Whilst we’re very pleased to see this paying off with rising customer satisfaction on TV bundles, we are disappointed by the survey results on broadband. We will continue investing to improve the service we deliver.”
The full survey results are (all figures in per cent); Zen Internet (85), Utility Warehouse (76) SSE (68), John Lewis Broadband (66), Plusnet (63) Virgin Media (54) EE (53) Vodafone (49) Post Office (47) BT (46) Sky (45) TalkTalk (40)
A total of 1,709 telecoms customers were pulled during one month in the summer.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.