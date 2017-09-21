NICOLA Sturgeon has pledged to help the parents of premature babies with the cost of constantly travelling to and from hospital to be with their child.

The First Minister said she was “hugely sympathetic” to the idea, after it was raised by Labour MSP Mark Griffin, whose daughter Rosa was born 12 weeks early.

Mr Griffin said he and his wife were told their daughter would die due to very premature Labour, but six months after not being given a chance she was “doing well at home”.

