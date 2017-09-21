Gardens, green space and great schools – the perfect combination for family living
Meeting the needs of modern-day family life, Hunter’s Meadow from award-winning Stewart Milne Homes has been designed to include key exterior features such as gardens, green space, landscaped avenues, winding lanes and village greens, all set in one of Perthshire’s top-performing school areas.
Located in the quiet residential town of Auchterarder, Hunter’s Meadow’s range of three, four and five bedroom properties, starting from £198,450, has the perfect combination of size, price, design, function and individuality to provide a family all the space and surroundings it needs for years to come.
Loading article content
Nestled just 15 minutes North of Stirling, 10 minutes South of Perth and five minutes from the world-famous Gleneagles Golf Resort, Auchterarder is brimming with independent retailers, eateries, coffee shops and 5-star visitor attractions, all set within some of Scotland’s most stunning countryside.
The Hunter’s Meadow showhome is open from 10:30am to 5:30pm Thursday to Monday.
For more information visit www.stewartmilnehomes.com or call 0845 900 3441.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.