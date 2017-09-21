A Glasgow-based financial services firm has today stepped in to lend Partick Thistle supporters a hand after Rangers ‘ultras’ reportedly burned three large flags when they broke into Firhill Stadium.

Jags sponsors McCrea today said it would be matching a £1,000 donation that Partick Thistle will make towards a “flag fund.”

The move comes after it was reported yesterday (Wednesday) the ‘ultras’ were reportedly behind a video showing the burning banners.

The clip was posted online prior to Tuesday’s Scottish League Cup Quarter-final at Firhill which saw Rangers win 3-1.

The incident, however, is thought to have happened hours after Friday’s Scottish Premiership match at Firhill against Rangers which saw a 2-2 result.

Now, though, Partick Thistle managing director, Ian Maxwell, described how the burden for replacing the flags “was not placed entirely on the supporters who already give such fantastic backing to the club in the shape of ticket and season ticket sales.”

He added: “It’s a great shame and deeply frustrating that the flags were stolen in the first place, but that is a matter for the police now.”

McCrea Financial Services managing director, Douglas McCrea, said: “As if dropping two points wasn’t bad enough, our flags disappeared after Friday’s game, including for the Jordanhill Bus which I started years ago.

“I won’t comment on who took them - as hopefully the police will deal with them - but we need the colours back in the North Stand and, hopefully, our donation will help with the new 2017 versions of the flags.”

McCrea also confirmed the Jags have been in touch with the organisers of the online fund to discuss how the money will be spent.

The club will also be in touch with the three groups who lost flags separately to arrange the design and production of replacements.

Photographs of the banners stolen from the stadium were displayed on social media before the short clip emerged showing the flags up in flames.

The clip antagonised football fans who were quick to react on social media.

The Evening Times understands police are looking through CCTV to identify those involved.