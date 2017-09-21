A MARKETING firm behind more than 16 million automated calls about boiler grants has been fined £260,000.
The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) said Coventry-based Easyleads Limited did not have specific consent from people that it made automated calls to.
More than 550 complaints were made to the ICO about the calls, including from recipients of multiple messages or calls made in the early hours of the morning over the May 2017 bank holiday weekend.
ICO investigators said the firm had deliberately misled people by referring to a government scheme and the offer of a free boiler.
Andy Curry, ICO enforcement group manager, said: “Firms cannot expect to get away with intruding into people’s lives like this."
Following the ICO’s investigation, Companies House posted plans for Easyleads Ltd to be struck off and dissolved.
