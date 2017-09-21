Former rugby international Gregor Townsend has visited an Edinburgh factory to see the work that goes into producing remembrance poppies.
The Scotland national rugby head coach visited Lady Haig's Poppy Factory to take part in the Poppyscotland National Uplift - an event marking the 4,500,000 poppies beginning their journey to every corner of the country.
The factory employs a team of more than 40 Armed Forces veterans with a wide range of disabilities, and was set up by Lady Haig - wife of Field Marshall Earl Haig - in 1926.
Mr Townsend said: "It is humbling to know that each and every poppy has been hand-produced by a disabled veteran.
"The veterans who work in the factory have gone the extra mile for us and I would encourage everyone to challenge themselves and go the extra mile in support of this year's Scottish Poppy Appeal."
Gordon Mitch, head of fundraising at Poppyscotland, said: "The national uplift is a major milestone for us.
"It marks the culmination of a year of hard work by our veterans and means out biggest fundraiser is just around the corner."
"Every extra penny generated for the Scottish Poppy Appeal will make a massive difference to someone in the Armed Forces community who is in need of our help."
Galashiels-born Townsend became Scotland head coach earlier this year having previously been assistant coach between 2009 and 2012 and winning 82 caps as a player.
He was awarded an MBE in 1999 for services to rugby.
