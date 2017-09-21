L’Oreal cosmetics heiress Liliane Bettencourt, the world’s richest woman, has died at her home in France at the age of 94.
Mrs Bettencourt’s daughter, Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, said on Thursday that her mother “left peacefully” overnight.
Liliane Bettencourt was the daughter of Eugene Schueller, who founded L’Oreal in the early 20th century.
Liliane Bettencourt was thought to be worth 39.5 billion US dollars (Thibault Camus/AP)
Forbes magazine estimated her fortune to be worth 39.5 billion US dollars this year.
L’Oreal chairman and chief executive Jean-Paul Agon expressed “great admiration” for Mrs Bettencourt.
Mr Agon said she “always looked” after the company and its employees and “she has personally contributed greatly to its success for many years”.
