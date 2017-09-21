Environmental activists have seized a cargo ship carrying thousands of Volkswagen diesel cars amid concerns about emissions.

Greenpeace rotesters used kayaks and boats to reach the 23,000-tonne car carrier in the Thames Estuary at around 8.30am on Thursday.

They climbed up and were hanging from the ship’s 27m-high unloading door and have pledged to remain until Volkswagen “takes its toxic cars back to Germany”.

More than 40 environmentalists also scaled fences at Sheerness port in Kent - the intended destination of the ship - and gained access to the vehicle park, where thousands more Volkswagen cars are awaiting distribution to UK suppliers, according to Greenpeace.

They are attempting to immobilise the diesel models by removing the keys, and are labelling the engines with messages urging the manufacturer to “ditch diesel”.

One of the activists, support worker Janet Barker, 38, from Powys, said: “Diesel cars are toxic so we’re here to block VW imports on behalf of all of the children who are the most acutely affected by the health impacts of diesel fumes.

“VW’s polluting vehicles are adding to a public health emergency harming thousands of people.”

Volkswagen Group sparked outrage in September 2015 when it was found to have fitted software designed to cheat emissions tests to 11 million diesel vehicles worldwide, including almost 1.2 million in the UK.

Air pollution causes an estimated 40,000 premature deaths a year in the UK and is linked to health problems from childhood illnesses to heart disease and even dementia.

A testing programme last year found that modern diesel cars emit six times more nitrogen oxide in the real world than in laboratories.

Since September 1 newly-launched cars have been required to pass a tougher testing regime involving a more robust laboratory examination as well as being driven on open roads.

The Government announced in July that new diesel and petrol cars and vans will be banned from 2040 as part of efforts to tackle air pollution.