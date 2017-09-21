A THUG who left his dog in agony after pouring boiling water over it then allowing the horror wound to become infected has been jailed for more than 10 months.
Stewart Milne’s pet Buddy sustained severe burns to his back and neck in May last year after the incident at home in Dundee.
Milne, 29, claims he suffered an epileptic fit while making a cup of tea and accidentally poured the water over Buddy The dog was left with “horrific” injuries.
But instead of seeking veterinary attention, he simply applied Sudocrem to the dog to try and alleviate its suffering.
The Scottish SPCA then stepped in after being tipped off to Buddy’s pain and took the dog into their custody for treatment and rehoming.
Milne was jailed for a total of 320 days and told by Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC: "The dog must have suffered quite a lot at your hands.”
Dundee Sheriff Court heard that after Milne was charged with the animal welfare offence he was targeted in the street for abuse.
Scottish SPCA Inspector Karen Cooper said Buddy had since been put to sleep after developing a chronic skin disease.
