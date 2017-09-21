LABOUR now represents the mainstream of British politics, Jeremy Corbyn has claimed on the eve of his party’s four-day autumn conference.

The Labour leader accused Theresa May of presiding over “a government in disarray” and said that since the snap General Election the Opposition had been revitalised.

“The election has changed politics in this country. We are now the mainstream,” declared Mr Corbyn.

“The Government lacks any sense of direction. They are hiding behind parliamentary power-grabs to avoid scrutiny.”

Pledging that Labour would use its strength in Parliament and its support across the country to challenge the Tories at every step, he told The Guardian: “Wherever we can, we will block their attempts to pay for tax cuts for the richest by making life worse for millions of people.”

Stressing how Labour would push its social agenda - on investment in housing, health and social care and industrial needs - the Labour leader made clear his party would “keep up pressure in Parliament,” stressing how it was “ready for an election”.

He revealed that there were plans to restart his tour of marginal constituencies; Labour, he said, would complete candidate selections in 100 target seats by the end of the year.

“We are preparing by selecting candidates in key seats, by putting detailed policy papers together on all aspects of policy. We are preparing by campaigning over the country, continuing to challenge austerity.

“And we have made enormous progress in changing the political debate. The campaign showed what Labour can do when we go out with a message of hope,” insisted Mr Corbyn.

He also made clear Labour would target high-profile Tories like Amber Rudd, the Home Secretary, and Ian Duncan Smith, the former Tory leader, saying that he wanted to host further rallies in those constituencies.

Mr Corbyn’s claim that Labour now represented the mainstream of British politics came as a poll suggested that he had overtaken the Prime Minister on certain key indicators.

The Ipsos Mori snapshot for the London Evening Standard showed that on the issue of sound judgement, he was ahead 40 points to 36; last year’s numbers were 30 and 56 respectively.

Similar turnaround numbers came on the issue of having a lot of personality with Mr Corbyn on 47 points to Mrs May’s 21; last year the numbers were 32 and 37 respectively.

However, the PM remained ahead on capability as a leader, having 45 points to Mr Corbyn’s 38 and being good in a crisis, 40 points to 30.

Overall, the poll of 1,000 adults placed Labour on 44 per cent, the Tories on 40 and the Liberal Democrats on nine.

Meanwhile, a tussle over whether or not Sadiq Khan should have a key speaking slot at the conference, which begins on Sunday in Brighton, has ended in his favour.

It was suggested Mr Corbyn’s office was against the London Mayor having a high-profile speech. The National Executive decided against Mr Khan, saying the agenda had been set. But the Conference Arrangements Committee, which decides the line-up, overturned the decision.

Supporters of the London Mayor had argued that in light of the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy and the numerous terror attacks across the UK capital this year, he should have a prominent slot.

However, there was doubt as to whether or not Lesley Laird, the Shadow Scottish Secretary, would have a similar keynote conference speech; as is normal.

Party sources suggested Alex Rowley, the acting Scottish Labour leader, would be the only keynote speaker during the so-called Scottish Report section on Monday and that Ms Laird would contribute to a preceding debate on the economy.