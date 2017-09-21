Police today cordoned disused scrap yard after a woman’s body was found in the search for an autistic teenager who has been missing for more than a week.

Forensics teams were seen entering the site at the junction of Denburn Road and Smeaton Road in Kirkcaldy, in a possible breakthrough in the search for Libbi Toledo.

The 17-year-old was last seen on September 11 and the operation was announced, just before her mother Judi had been due to attend a police press conference.

