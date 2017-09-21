Police today cordoned disused scrap yard after a woman’s body was found in the search for an autistic teenager who has been missing for more than a week.
Forensics teams were seen entering the site at the junction of Denburn Road and Smeaton Road in Kirkcaldy, in a possible breakthrough in the search for Libbi Toledo.
The 17-year-old was last seen on September 11 and the operation was announced, just before her mother Judi had been due to attend a police press conference.
Loading article content
Police Scotland would only described the body find shortly after 2pm as a “significant development.” Formal identification has yet to take place.
Libbi was last seen in Veronica Crescent, Kirkcaldy, at about 1pm last Monday.
She was said to have struggled with mental health issues, ADHD and autism, Libbi, who is also known as Elisabeth, stayed at an assisted living facility in Kirkcaldy but had also been with her mother in Brechin three days a week.
She was last spoken to at around 6pm on September 11 and said that she was at a friend’s house which was thought to be in Kirkcaldy.
Her mother had posted on Facebook only a matter of hours before she was scheduled to appeal publicly for her daughter to get in touch.
She said: “I’m running out of words...please call 101 or contact me if you know anything about where Libbi could be.” Her father Joe lives in the US.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.