The nose a famous beer drinking bear statue has been turned golden after the material was worn down by tourists who keep rubbing it.

Bronze covering the bear, which stands in Princes Street Gardens, Edinburgh, has become worn as admirers continue to put their hands on it.

The statue symbolises Wojtek, the bear who served with the 22nd Artillery Supply Company of the Polish army, before spending his last years at Edinburgh zoo.

The unlikely soldier bear is a mark of the relationship between Scotland and Poland.

Author and Wojtek National Trust founder Aileen Orr, who wrote a book about the life of the bear, said part of the novel reveals why people have been rubbing his nose.

She said: "I mentioned in the book that he liked his nose rubbed.

"He loved the human touch and he would nuzzle into them."

But now author Alison is concerned about the damage to the bear which has been caused over the last two years.

She said: "The worry is that it has only been two years, so what will it be like in 50 years?

"I would encourage people to touch the memorial - but maybe leave his nose for a little while."

Edinburgh Cultures and Communities Convenor, councillor Donald Wilson, urged the public to be careful when admiring the statue.

He said: "The Wojtek statue attracts a lot of fond attention from locals and visitors alike.

"This wonderful and unique story means a lot to the people of Edinburgh and Poland.

"It may seem harmless, but by rubbing his nose, people are actually vandalising the statue and causing expensive damage.

"We'd urge everyone to please treat this treasured monument with the care and consideration it deserves so that it can continue to be enjoyed for generations to come."

The Greyfriars Bobby statue in Edinburgh recently faced the same damage for the same reason, And now council bosses said something needs to be done to prevent this happening to future monuments in the city.