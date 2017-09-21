A MAN with family links to Scotland has been released from custody without charge after being held over the Parsons Green tube attack.
It comes as police continue to hold five other people, including a 17-year-old boy, over the incident a week ago.
Yahyah Farroukh, 21, who lives in Surrey had posted an image of himself on a CalMac ferry to Rothesay, before his arrest last Saturday.
He had spent almost a week in custody, but Scotland Yard said yesterday that he will face no further action.
More than 30 people were injured after a device exploded into flames that had been left in a Lidl's bag at a tube station in the capital.
Meanwhile, the teenager was detained after officers raided what neighbours described as a “halfway house” in Thornton Heath, south London, yesterday.
The investigation into the rush-hour bombing, which injured 30 people, has also seen three men aged 25, 30 and 48, detained in Newport, south Wales, and an 18-year-old man detained at the Port of Dover.
Warrants for the further detention of the 25-year-old and 30-year-old men were also granted.
Searches at addresses in Surrey, London and Newport were on-going.
Commander Dean Haydon, head of the Met Counter Terrorism Command, said: “This continues to be a fast-moving investigation.
"Detectives are carrying out extensive inquiries to determine the full facts behind the attack."
He said disruption to residential areas where the arrests had continued would continue.
