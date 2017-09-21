The police force investigating allegations that former prime minister Sir Edward Heath was a paedophile will publish its findings next month.

Wiltshire Police will make public on October 5 the "summary closure report" of its inquiry into Sir Edward.

The probe, called Operation Conifer, was launched in 2015 after Sir Edward was named as a suspect in an investigation into historical child sex abuse.

The findings will be passed to the Independent Inquiry Into Child Sexual Abuse, which is being chaired by Professor Alexis Jay.

There are currently 13 arms to the inquiry, scrutinising areas of public life ranging from local authorities to Westminster for child-protection failings.

Chief Constable Mike Veale said: "Operation Conifer, led by Wiltshire Police on behalf of the police service, has attracted an unprecedented amount of public interest and I have stressed from the outset that we will be fully transparent when we are in a position to publish the summary closure report.

"This investigation has followed and complied with national guidance from the outset and throughout and this extends to the publication of the report.

"The report will include detail of the scale and scope of the investigation, and a summary of its findings.

"It is important to stress that it is not the role of the police to judge the guilt or innocence of people in our criminal justice system.

"This has been a unique investigation with unprecedented challenges but one we, as the police service, had an obligation to progress in a proportionate and fully accountable manner.

"The operational integrity of the investigation and the anonymity of the victims and witnesses who have come forward remains our priority and is of paramount importance to us.

"Likewise, it is equally as important for people not to speculate about the veracity of the allegations against Sir Edward Heath.

"It is for that reason that I strongly discourage any media or public speculation concerning any investigation detail and/or outcome until such time as the report is published."

In April, Wiltshire Police said two people arrested in connection with child protection issues had been released without charge.

Last year, the probe found no evidence that a prosecution against a brothel keeper was dropped because of threats to allege publicly that Sir Edward had been involved in sexual offences.

Sir Edward, who led the Conservative government from 1970 to 1974, died at home in Salisbury in July 2005, aged 89.

Meanwhile, Wiltshire Police has received a £1.1 million grant from the Home Office towards the cost of Operation Conifer.

Wiltshire Police and Crime Commissioner Angus Macpherson said: "I can confirm that the Home Secretary has agreed to provide special grant funding following an application made by me for the associated cost of Operation Conifer.

"The Home Secretary has agreed to fund £1.1 million with an expectation that Wiltshire Police make a contribution of 15% of the original application.

"It is clear that the Government continues to make the investigation of allegations of child sexual abuse and protecting vulnerable people a top priority.

"Therefore it has waived the usual rule that the force should meet the equivalent of 1% of its budget before the Home Office will assist."