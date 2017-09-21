ALL secondary schools in a council area will be stocked with free sanitary products in a bid to end "period poverty".
Members of North Lanarkshire Council voted in favour of the pilot project, which will see free dispensing machines installed in 23 schools. It will cost the council £25,000.
The local authority will also consider rolling out the scheme to other facilities such as leisure centres, libraries and community hubs.
Councillor Heather McVey, equalities champion, said: “Period poverty is an issue that is often a private struggle for many people and if the provision of free sanitary products within schools can help to relieve the situation for many young people in North Lanarkshire, then we are making a real and valuable impact to support families living in poverty."
The Scottish Government already plans to have tampons and pads available free in schools, colleges and universities following a pilot project in Aberdeen.
Mr McVey added: “There has been widespread discussion about the impact that poverty can have for young girls and women in terms of difficulties experienced when menstruating.
"While the council welcomes the Scottish Government developing its policy for next year, we felt that this was such a pressing matter we wanted to make a difference to many of our young people immediately.”
