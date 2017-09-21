A SERIES of urban artist colonies, using abandoned or disused council buildings, are set to spring up in Scotland’s biggest city.

It comes after the new head of Glasgow’s main cultural body said he was keen to reuse empty buildings as cheap flats and studios for hard-pressed artists.

Councillor David McDonald, the chairman of Glasgow Life, said old sandstone school buildingsand listed buildings that currently do not have a use would be targeted for use as artist colonies.

The idea is part of a wider plan to provide practical help and a way of “giving something back” to local artists whom he said have contributed to the national and international reputation of the city as a bastion of culture and creativity.

Mr McDonald, the city council’s depute leader, said he saw the proposal as a “long term intervention” in the cultural economy of Glasgow.

As well as housing for emerging artists, he said he was pondering the idea of providing cheaper accommodation for older artists with low incomes, as a kind of “sheltered housing” for elderly artists.

The councillor said the idea was partially inspired by what he had learned about the use of derelict buildings in Berlin as artist spaces.

These include The Haus, where this year 170 artists transformed an empty, five-storey building, led by the Die Dixons collective, who used it as a huge studio before its demolition.

Recent research found two-thirds of artists earn less than £5,000 per year from their art.

“One of the issues that is increasingly becoming clear was that if you are an artist on a low income, how do you afford your rent, how do you afford to live?” Mr McDonald said.

“Is there something we could be doing in terms of housing for artists? That could be bringing back into use one of the council’s facilities, so we could provide low-cost artist housing, which would also include studio space.

“I think that would be quite unique, but something I would be keen to find a way of doing.”

He said the concept of artist housing would “take some of the pressure off” struggling artists.

He added: “If we had 20 artists living in one part of the city, what would that do for the local economy, for the local vibrancy and the community?”

The council will also look at using empty and abandoned properties for temporary, pop-up or permanent cheap gallery space, he said.

“We have a huge number of derelict and disused buildings, and so what we need to do is to look at flexible gallery space, studio space, and making that free or very low cost, so that allows artists to get their work seen,” he said.

Mr McDonald, who represents Greater Pollok, said his ideas had developed from engaging with artists and the Scottish Artist’s Union.

He expanded his plan to have an artist in residence in every one of Glasgow’s 23 council wards.

Mr McDonald said: “The conversations have involved me saying, ‘what can the city do to support artists?’ because it is something we haven’t done particularly well.

“I am aware of the difficulties facing artists, and for me that is mind-boggling because they put so much effort and heart and soul into the work they create, and are not getting their rewards.”