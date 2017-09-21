SSE has become the first Ftse 100 firm to publish its gender pay gap before new rules come into force.
The Perth-based energy giant’s move is in line with the UK Government’s new reporting requirements on the issue and is well in adance of the April deadline for doing so.
This is the second year in a row that SSE has published these figures, having voluntarily reported its gender pay gap statistics last year before it became mandatory.
Loading article content
SSE’s median gender pay gap of 19.3 per cent in 2016/17 is slightly higher than its gap in 2015/16 of 18.7 per cent.
The firm admitted its gender pay gap were worse this year, but not unexpected and a consequence of the firm’s strategy to become more inclusive and diverse – and close the gap in the long-run.
John Stewart, SSE’s Director of Human Resources, said: “Genuine transformation for SSE, and across the UK’s labour market, will require meaningful societal changes as well as improvements at organisational-level. SSE is committed to being a leader for driving change in both of these areas.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.