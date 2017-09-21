Police in Edinburgh have released CCTV images in order to trace two men in connection with a serious assault at the front door of the Liquid Rooms in Edinburgh
Police believe two Polish men were behind an attack which left a nightclub worker with a serious facial injury.
Officers have been scouring CCTV images held by the club following the incident at 11.25pm on August 25.
The 33-year-old man, who was working within premises, sustained a serious facial injury following an altercation with two men and taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment The first is a white man, aged 30-35 years old, with a medium build and short brown hair. He was wearing a khaki green hooded jacket, dark jeans and tan boots and glasses.
The second man is also white and a similar age. He was wearing a grey hooded top and jeans.
Detective Constable Stephen Herd of Gayfield CID said: “The victim was conducting his work when he was attacked in a vicious manner which resulted in a painful and serious facial injury. We have been conducting enquiries including viewing CCTV from the Liquid Rooms.
“The men shown in the images are believed to be significant to our investigation and anyone who can identify them is asked to come forward.
“Similarly, we would ask that these men get in touch with police in order to assist with the investigation.”
Anyone with information can contact officers at Gayfield CID on 101, quoting incident number 4851 of August 25, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
