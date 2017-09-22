SIR Rod Stewart has won a battle to tackle a great crested newt problem at his mansion so he can build a large swimming pool for his son.
The rocker was granted permission earlier this year to build the pool for 11-year-old son Alastair who has shown great promise as a swimmer and has already won a host of competitions.
But the development was threatened after newts were found in the gardens at Sir Rod’s Grade II-listed Durrington House in Harlow, Essex.
But now he has told planners how he will create new habitats for the creatures elsewhere in the gardens of the 18th century home and erect “newt barrier fencing” to stop them entering the construction site.
The mitigation measures have now been given the go-ahead by officials at Epping Forest District Council paving the way for the development to start.
