The nose of a famous beer drinking bear statue has been turned golden after it was worn down by tourists who keep rubbing it.
Bronze covering the statue of Wojtek, which stands in Princes Street Gardens, Edinburgh, has become worn as admirers continue to put their hands on it.
The statue symbolises the bear who served with the 22nd Artillery Supply Company of the Polish army, before spending his last years at Edinburgh Zoo.
Loading article content
The unlikely soldier bear is a mark of the relationship between Scotland and Poland.
Author and Wojtek National Trust founder Aileen Orr, who wrote a book about the life of the bear, said part of the novel reveals why people have been rubbing his nose.
She said: “I mentioned in the book that he liked his nose rubbed. He loved the human touch and he would nuzzle into them.”
But now the author is concerned about the damage to the bear which has been caused over the last two years.
She said: “The worry is that it has only been two years, so what will it be like in 50 years?
“I would encourage people to touch the memorial - but maybe leave his nose for a little while.”
Edinburgh Cultures and Communities Convenor, councillor Donald Wilson, said: “It may seem harmless, but by rubbing his nose, people are actually vandalising the statue and causing expensive damage.
“We’d urge everyone to please treat this treasured monument with the care and consideration it deserves so that it can continue to be enjoyed for generations to come.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.