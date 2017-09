JOSH Taylor has branded Rio Ferdinand’s decision to kick start a boxing career at the age of 38 “a bit of a joke” and said that all these numerous high profile conversions are in danger of cheapening the noble art.

The former Manchester United defender said this week that he was picking up the cudgels and embarking in a professional career in the sport. While he said this was in part to exorcise demons from the death of his wife Rebecca to breast cancer in May 2015, a more cynical interpretation would be making the quick buck offered by the backing of online betting market Betfair. While there now follows a wait to see if he is granted a British Boxing Board of Control Licence, Ferdinand’s decision comes hot on the heels of the Connor McGregor v Floyd Mayweather headline show in Las Vegas and not long after English cricketer Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff went down a similar path and Scotland’s WBC Silver Super Lightweight Champion takes a dim view of it.

“You’ve seen the likes of Curtis Woodhouse and Leon McKenzie who have done it,” said Taylor. “David Brophy was a footballer as well. But those guys were all young enough to learn how to box and had done a bit of boxing when they were young and knew what it was about.

