A HIGHLY-anticipated racing even has been scrapped due to a water-logged court.
The William Hill Ayr Gold Cup, due to take place tomorrow, has been called off after an inspection this morning.
It is the first time ever in history the whole event has been cancelled, with Thursday and Friday's events also being called off due to the course problems.
The course was inspected by Chris Dennis, BHA northern course inspector, PJ McDonald, the northern jockey safety officer and Ayr Racecourse officials.
The team found that there had been marginal improvements in the affected part of the course but said there was no option but to scrap the rest of the event.
Clerk of the course Graeme Anderson said: "It's just mud and moving around, it's not safe.
"If it was isolated we could move rails to avoid it but it's halfway across the track."
Anderson added: "It hasn't improved and we're forecast up to six millimetres of rain today.
"People are talking of Sunday but before we get into the logistics of that the forecast for Sunday is even worse.
"It's not warm, there's barely a breeze so the four hours between now and noon [for an inspection] wouldn't make a difference."
Full refunds will be given on all tickets purchased.
