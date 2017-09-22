The mother of a Syrian refugee with links to Scotland who was detained over the Parsons Green bombing suffered a heart attack after hearing of her son's arrest, his employer said.

Aladdins Fried Chicken, in Hounslow, demanded a "fully unreserved apology" from the Metropolitan Police, accusing the force of labelling Yahyah Farroukh "a terrorist to the world".

The 21-year-old was released without charge on Thursday and his mother is said to remain in a critical condition in a hospital in Egypt after collapsing from shock.

Mr Farroukh was fostered by the same couple who cared for another suspect arrested during the police operation. It is now normal in terrorst investigations for police to detain associates of suspects, many of whom are released without charge.

Aladdins boss Suleman Sarwar said the takeaway had received "abuse, threats, anger, and hatred" after Mr Farroukh was swooped on by undercover detectives after finishing his shift last Saturday night.

He said: "The investigation brought Yahyah, his friends, family, place of employment and the wider Muslim community under scrutiny and indignity.

"Once again, the community has received backlash and animosity from the public."

The Syrian refugee came to the UK as a minor and spent time with a foster family. He has relatives in Scotland, with a cousin - Abo Ziad Fa - living in Greenock.

The 21-year-old shared pictures on social media of a visit to the Isle of Bute, boarding a ferry at Wemyss Bay in Renfrewshire before travelling to Rothesay to visit fellow Syrian refugees.

Police continue to question four people, including a 17-year-old boy, in connection with the rush-hour bombing, while a 48-year-old man arrested in Newport on Wednesday was released without charge, Scotland Yard said.

The teenager was detained after officers raided what neighbours described as a "halfway house" in Thornton Heath, south London, at around 12.05am on Thursday.

The investigation into the attack, which injured 30 people, has also seen two men aged 25 and 30 detained in Newport, south Wales, and an 18-year-old man detained at the Port of Dover.

Warrants for the further detention of the 25-year-old and 30-year-old men were granted until Tuesday, police said.

Searches at an address in Surrey, one in Thornton Heath and two in Newport are continuing.