The mother of a Syrian refugee with links to Scotland who was detained over the Parsons Green bombing suffered a heart attack after hearing of her son's arrest, his employer said.

Aladdins Fried Chicken, in Hounslow, demanded a "fully unreserved apology" from the Metropolitan Police, accusing the force of labelling Yahyah Farroukh "a terrorist to the world".

The 21-year-old was released without charge on Thursday and his mother is said to remain in a critical condition in a hospital in Egypt after collapsing from shock.

