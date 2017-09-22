GLASGOW'S Christmas markets are still to go ahead this year despite a firm losing the contract to run them.
The firm - which ran the markets at George Square and St Enoch's square for the past eight years - issued a notice on Facebook saying they have been unsuccessful in their bid for this year's event.
The post sparked concerns from locals that it would mean an end to the popular markets, which have become a mainstay of the city's festive celebrations.
However, Glasgow Life has confirmed the markets will still be going ahead.
The firm which managed them for almost a decade will no longer be operating, however, another company is expected to take its place.
A post on the Glasgow Christmas Markets page read: "We are sorry to announce that we will not be organising the Glasgow Christmas Market this year.
"After 8 years of organising the Glasgow Christmas Market in St Enoch’s Square (and additionally George Square in 2016), we have just been notified by Glasgow City Council that we have been unsuccessful in our tender submission for 2017.
"We would like to thank all our traders, local businesses, and members of the public who have supported the event and helped build it into an event we all look forward too and hope to be back in 2018.
"Wishing you all a Christmas full of joy and peace."
A spokesman for Glasgow Life said: "There will till be markets at George Square and St Enoch as part of the Glasgow Loves Christmas celebrations."
