GLASGOW'S Christmas markets are still to go ahead this year despite a firm losing the contract to run them.

The firm - which ran the markets at George Square and St Enoch's square for the past eight years - issued a notice on Facebook saying they have been unsuccessful in their bid for this year's event.

The post sparked concerns from locals that it would mean an end to the popular markets, which have become a mainstay of the city's festive celebrations.

