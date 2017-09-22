ARMED police will patrol the approach to Ibrox Stadium today as heightened security measures are put in place for the first Rangers V Celtic match of the new SPL season.

Additional steps are also expected within the ground to prevent a recurrence of the pitch invasion by a Celtic supporter during this month’s Champions League tie with Paris St Germain.

The Parkhead club will face the wrath of football governing body Uefa over that incident but a repeat today could lead to major disorder if an opposing player was attacked during this fixture.

Police Scotland have also warned that “racist, homophobic, sectarian or other hateful behaviour” will be monitored and will not be tolerated.

Searches will also be carried out by officers if anyone is suspected of bringing flares or other pyrotechnic material into the stadium.

This could cause delays at the turnstiles and result in someone missing the start of the match, planned for 12 noon.

Superintendent Stewart Carle, Match Commander, said:“The safety of members of the public travelling to and from the game is Police Scotland’s top priority and a full policing plan will be in place, taking into account the UK terror threat level which remains at severe.

“There will be additional security measures including armed officers on patrol, however please don’t be alarmed by this as there is no intelligence to suggest any specific threat to this football match.”

There will also be road closures in the area and increased searches as a condition of entry to the stadium.

Superintendent Carle added:“We want supporters to enjoy the festivities of the day and would urge everyone to behave in a safe and responsible manner. Officers will be policing the bus parks, local pubs and turnstiles - anyone found to be intoxicated will be refused entry and may be arrested.

“People are advised not to attempt to get into the stadium with any prohibited items such as controlled containers, fireworks or other pyrotechnic devices. You will be caught and you will be arrested.

“Football matches are there to be enjoyed so please don’t behave in a manner which will ruin the day for you and potentially for others.”