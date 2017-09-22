NEW venues and event spaces are expected to be created under a landmark deal between Edinburgh Festival organisers and the city council.

Cultural elements will be built into new developments, empty buildings across the city would be made available to festivals and more events would be held in public areas in future years following the signing of the concordat.

More support for the city’s live music scene both during and outwith Edinburgh’s main festivals is to be prioritised while new “good neighbour” guidelines are expected to be drawn up to minimise disruption for residents from events.

