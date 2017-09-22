Argyll Holidays

As the winter nights close in and we dig out our cosy jumpers and hats and scarves, Argyll Holidays has the perfect break to brighten your spirits. With eight unique holiday parks across Argyll and Bute, each offering a fantastic range of accommodation from luxury hot tub lodges to caravans and hotel rooms all available throughout Autumn and the festive season.

For those looking for a glamorous Christmas party night, Hunters Quay Holiday Village in Dunoon provides the perfect backdrop to let your hair down this Christmas. Enjoy a three-course menu featuring your festive favourites before a night of live music and entertainment.

Hunters Quay also plays host to a variety of indoor and outdoor leisure activities delivered by our Go-Active team featuring Archery and Crazy Karts or get the little ones involved with our Pirates Paradise themed activity.

Why not step out at Drimsynie this December? A full weekend of ballroom and sequence dancing is available from only £40 per person. ‘Stepping out at Drimsynie’ is free for those who wish to attend, so dust off your dancing shoes and get ready to shimmy on the dance floor.

If you are looking for a Halloween break, Spooktacular holidays start from £34 per person. With toffee apple making and pumpkin carving to fancy dress parties, we’ve can entertain the whole family this Halloween.

If you fancy taking it easy, Loch Lomond Holiday Park near Inveruglas offers a more relaxed environment for you to spend time with friends and loved ones. The park boasts luxury accommodation, unrivalled views of the Bonnie Banks and access to some of the best walking trails in Scotland.

McMillan Hotels – Autumn Offer

If you are searching for a relaxing autumn break, then why not take advantage of the McMillan Hotels Autumn Offers, where you can make huge savings to stay at any one of their three stunning Scottish properties.

The North West Castle in Stranraer, The Cally Palace Hotel & Golf course in Gatehouse of Fleet or the Fernhill Hotel in Portpatrick.

The North-West Castle Hotel overlooking Stranraer Harbour and Loch Ryan offers 72 en-suite rooms in a stunning location. Great restaurants on-site, as well as a fitness centre, an indoor pool and even a curling rink.

The Cally Palace Hotel & Golf course, the perfect venue for a golf getaway with its own exclusive 18-holer. The grandeur of the hotel is matched only by the warmth of the traditional Scottish welcome, and the dining experience is reflected by the AA rosette which adorns the Restaurant.

The Fernhill Hotel offers picture perfect panorama views over the village of Portpatrick, the harbour and the Irish Sea. Although the hotel itself is enough reason to visit, with fine dining and golf packages on offer, the real star of the show here is the village itself, proud owner of the title “the jewel in the crown of Galloway”.

For September, two nights DB&B starts from just £54pppn, with a complimentary box of chocolates and free upgrades subject to availability. They are also offering a fantastic stay and play golf package with three rounds for the price of two.

Wilderness Cottages

Bringing you the finest holiday cottages in Scotland, Wilderness Cottages provide a wide selection of high quality holiday cottages and apartments that suit all tastes, including holidays in remote crofts and stays in luxury apartments

A variety of self catering holiday properties are available to rent, which range in size from small and cosy cottages for 2, ideal for honeymoon couples and romantic holidays, to larger holiday cottages that sleep from six to twelve.

If you are looking for a short break, some of the cottages offer weekend or midweek stays, which can also be useful if you wish to discover a variety of what Scotland has to offer.

Many of the holiday homes are based around Loch Ness, but in recent years they have been able to offer holiday cottages in other parts of Scotland.

The firm now provide holiday accommodation on the West Coast (inc. Wester Ross & Easter Ross), The Cairngorms National Park, a selection of fine holiday cottages on Skye and many more throughout Scotland.

Have fun choosing, as the cottage that most suits you will undoubtedly turn out to be an endearing memory of your holiday in Scotland. Wilderness Cottages are happy to help you with that choice.

If you would like to discuss a cottage, telephone us on 01463 719219 or email enquiries@wildernesscottages.co.uk.

The Wheatsheaf - Swindon

Overlooking the green of the pretty Berwickshire village of Swinton, The Wheatsheaf Hotel & Restaurant offers you a warm Scottish Borders welcome.

On their doorstep they have the stunning landscape and dark history of the Scottish Borders and North Northumberland just waiting to be discovered.

After a long day of exploration, The Wheatsheaf is the perfect place to unwind, offering stylish country accommodation and delicious award-winning food.

Go on in, put your feet up and have yourself a wee dram. Here’s tae ye!

They have a great offer for November & December - book a Saturday night and get the Sunday night for only £50 based on two sharing B & B (subject to availability and supplements for superior and executive rooms).

Moray Lodge

If you are looking for the perfect CHRISTMAS celebration venue for friends and family, then Moray Lodge offers everything you will need, and more….

Located in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park, Moray Lodge in Grantown on Spey is perfectly situated to offer the ultimate in pre-wedding celebrations.

Nestling in 3 acres of grounds, this small estate offers everything you need to create special memories of Christmas with friends & family. In addition to our large heated indoor pool and Jacuzzi and our fully equipped games room with bar we can now offer the services of our on-site Spa.

Operated by The Therapy Suite, the spa offers a full array of treatments plus exclusive sessions in the “Thermal Suite” with steam room, sauna and Jacuzzi.

Prosecco Afternoon tea or a three course buffet meal is also available in the Pagoda, a unique Japanese building located on the estate which can also offer private dance or yoga classes or perhaps cocktail making sessions.

Within the National Park, you can choose from an abundance of outdoor activities from white water rafting to flying down the largest zip line in Europe - or organise your own highland games in the extensive garden grounds - the possibilities are as endless as your imagination.

See our facebook page and website for further information and to book online, or call us on 01479 821765. Self Catering Accommodation for 18 adults and 4 children.

ARRAN LODGE and ARRAN SLEEP HUTS

The Isle of Arran's largest self-catering property. Group accommodation for 22 people. Pricing starts at £1500 for one night. A large function room is available to hire and bring in your own chef for that special meal.

The Lodge is set in private grounds overlooking Holy Isle and Lamlash Bay. With a huge garden its great for families young and old. Visit the website www.thearranlodge.com for full details or call on 01770 600 468

Arran Sleep Huts are our budget accommodation situated behind The Arran Lodge. They're clean comfortable and all en-suite. All bedding and towels provided. There is also a shared cookhouse where guests can prepare their own meals. These are perfect for solo or group traveller with 12 single huts and 12 twin/doubles. Prices start from £30 pp with deals for three nights and over. Book online at www.arransleephuts.com or call 01770 600 468

DIY Weddings - two night stay for 60 people just £4500. You get full use of The Arran lodge & Sleep huts exclusively to your wedding group. Have a BBQ with your friends or make use of the huge kitchen. You also get a a list of island caterers or bring your own from the mainland. BYOB. Call 01770 600 468 or email info@thearranlodge.com for a chat or viewing.

THE ANGUS HOTEL

2 night entertainment break with live tribute show only £109pp*

*when booking 4 weeks in advance, normally £129pp

Enjoy a 2 night break in picturesque Perthshire, with dinner, bed and breakfast included, plus access to our modern leisure pool and facilities. Take a break with relaxing days and lively nights and enjoy one of our hugely popular tribute show nights with acts ranging from Freddie Mercury to Michael Buble and Neil Diamond to Rod Stewart, there is something to suit all tastes.

The Angus Hotel is Blairgowrie’s premier leisure hotel with a modern indoor pool and health spa and free wifi throughout the hotel. Relax and unwind in a modern and comfortable family owned hotel, one of Perthshire's best known hotels for over 100 years.

Situated right at the heart of the pretty county town of Blairgowrie, it's the perfect base for touring the local area, within easy reach of Glenshee, Royal Deeside, Balmoral, Dunkeld, Pitlochry and Perth. Nearby visitor attractions include Blair Castle, Glamis Castle, Scone Palace, Perth Races, Perth and Pitlochry Theatres, MV Discovery and the Verdant Works at Dundee. Whether you are looking for a romantic or an active break, there is plenty for you to see and do right on our doorstep.

KINLOCH HOTEL, ARRAN –DBB & Ferry Deal

Family-owned and operated for over 60 years, the recently renovated Kinloch Hotel offers all the luxury of a hotel, with all the comforts of home. Situated on the stunning west coast of Arran, the hotel boasts a fabulous sea front location overlooking the Kintyre Peninsula and some of the best sunsets Scotland has to offer.

With 33 en-suite bedrooms and 7 self-catering suites, the hotel offers accommodation to suit all tastes on an Island for all seasons. With indoor heated swimming pool, sauna, snooker room and squash court, you won’t be lacking in indoor entertainment should the weather not play fair!

Arran or “Scotland in Miniature” as it is so fondly known, provides the perfect location for a short break. Just a 55 minute crossing from mainland Scotland and you can be on your very own Island getaway.

Take advantage of our fantastic end of season SALE and enjoy 2 nights bed and breakfast in a sea facing room, return car & passenger ferry tickets, bottle of prosecco in your room on arrival and a complimentary coffee and cake voucher, all for just £39.50 per person per night (terms and conditions apply).

The Harbour House Hotel

Situated on the waterfront in the picturesque harbour town of Portpatrick, The Harbour House Hotel is a great location from which to explore the region. There is plenty to keep you entertained during your stay, from sporting activities, coastal walks, sub tropic botanical gardens, or perhaps back to basics to relax with the quintessential seaside getaway. Take a look at our local information for inspiration during your stay.



Whatever you get up to during your holiday, the Harbour House is the perfect retreat. Refuel in our bar after a day on the fairway, or retire from the rock pools and sandy beaches to watch the sunset from our conservatory. Enjoy a peaceful night’s sleep in our welcoming, modern rooms, ready for the next day’s adventure.

Amazing Offer £40pppn (subject to Availability)

Raasay House – Raasay Whisky Weekend Offer

Described as ‘the best of islands’ by some and compared to a ‘cult band whose fans quietly hope it never makes the breakthrough’, the isle of Raasay is a hidden gem tucked neatly beside her world-famous big sister Skye.

Although similar in size to New York's Manhattan, Raasay is home to significantly fewer people, with only 161 permanent residents that is around 1.5 million less! This little island is abundant in wildlife. Otters, seals, sea eagles and deer are but a few of the creatures that roam this beautiful island.

It may be small but the landscapes, people and stories of Raasay have inspired poetry, novels, and countless pieces of art, in fact, all who visit seem to leave with a special place in their heart for Raasay.

Raasay House sits windows gazing over the sea at the majestic Cuillin mountains. Once the seat of the clan Macleod of Raasay the original house dates back 500 years. The Island of Raasay has passed through many owners through the years and with it this beautiful house.

Now visitors have even more reason to visit this special island all year round with the opening of Raasay’s first whisky distillery. Raasay House have teamed up with their new neighbour (The Raasay Distillery) to bring you a relaxing winter break. On a ‘Raasay Whisky Weekend’ you can expect great accommodation, traditional Scottish music, a Raasay distillery tour, delicious food featuring the best in local produce and an accompanying dram all at off season prices!

