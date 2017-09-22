A TEACHER and Tory councillor who called Nicola Sturgeon “Wee Jimmy Krankie” and a “drooling hag” has agreed to be removed from the teaching register.
Kathleen Leslie wrote a series of offensive and inappropriate tweets about the First Minister ahead of the independence referendum in 2014.
In November 2013, while also tagging Sturgeon into the tweets, the former additional support teacher tweeted: “Wee Jimmy Krankie is a drooling hag.
“She’s a walking horror show.”
Another earlier tweet in July 2013, read: “That wee fish wife was there?! At taxpayer expense no doubt.
“Feel sorry for poor bugger sat next to her grim face.”
Leslie, from Dalgety Bay, Fife, also called EuroMillions winning family, Colin and Chris Weir as 'uneducated' and 'fat' after they donated millions of pounds to the Yes campaign.
At the time, Leslie was blasted by opposition parties for the tweets and “reminded of her responsibilities” by bosses in the Scottish Conservative party.
Ahead of being elected in May, Leslie attracted a number of tweets criticising her ability to run as councillor.
The General Teaching Council for Scotland has revealed that she has agreed to remove herself from the register in July following an investigation into “offensive comments”.
Leslie later told her local newspaper she had decided to "fully commit" herself to representing her ward.
